DPR preparation for 2-km tunnel road in Bengaluru under way: Governor

Bengaluru: The preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of a 2-km tunnel road in Bengaluru is underway, said Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday. He was speaking on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day parade held at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in the city.

This is being proposed as a “permanent solution” to ease the traffic congestion Bengaluru sees almost daily.

The Governor gave an overview of several other programs and measures being taken by the state government to address farmers’ issues, unemployment, health issues such as anaemia and cardiac-related problems, and Bengaluru's civic issues.

He highlighted the progress of the Karnataka government’s five guarantees schemes, noting that the government had “fulfilled the commitment by successfully implementing the schemes”.

Addressing the drought relief measures after the state government declared drought in 223 out of 236 taluks – 196 of which were declared “severely affected” – he noted that the government is releasing up to Rs 2,000 per farmer in drought-hit taluks, directly to their Aadhar-linked bank accounts.

“The process to transfer Rs 580 crore to about 30 lakh farmers is underway,” said the Governor.

The government’s flagship crop survey programme has covered a total of 259.57 lakh plots of the 268 lakh plots, surveying 96.85 per cent of the plots under the programme. “A total of Rs 459.59 crore is being provided as compensation through insurance companies to about 6.77 lakh farmers who reported cases of sowing failure in monsoon months last year,” he added.