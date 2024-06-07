Dreamstate to play genres inspired by disco, rock

A Bengaluru-based band will perform a concert of synthwave disco and shoegaze music on Friday.
Called Dreamstate, the band is fronted by vocalist and guitarist Rohan Raveesh. It also features Anagh Nayak on drums, Vijay Ganesan on bass, Sanjith Muthegere on keyboard and Vallabh Sivaprasad on guitar. All the members are between 19 and 22 years of age.
Raveesh feels music genres like synthwave disco and shoegaze are “relatively unexplored in India” and his band wants to popularise them. “(A microgenre of electronic music), Synthwave blends ’80s and ’90s sounds with modern twists while shoegaze features melodic rock with stretched-out vocals,” explains Raveesh.
His band will perform covers of songs like ‘Los Angeles’ by The Midnight and ‘Hysteria’ by Muse and a selection of original compositions by Raveesh.
Dreamstate was formed about a year ago when childhood friends Raveesh, Ganesan and Nayak connected with Muthegere and Sivaprasad through Instagram. They shared a passion for synthwave and shoegaze.
On June 7, 8 pm, at The Raft, Koramangala. Tickets on skillboxes.com
Published 07 June 2024, 00:52 IST