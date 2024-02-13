Drinking water supply 'a big problem' in Bengaluru, says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that supplying drinking water to Bengaluru is “a big problem” and “a major solution” is needed to meet the needs of the rapidly growing city.

Shivakumar, the Bengaluru City Development minister, was responding to Jayanagar BJP MLA CK Ramamurthy who said Cauvery water supply is not being given to slum dwellers in his constituency.

“Bengaluru is rapidly growing. Every year, the city’s population is rising by 10 lakh. Water is a big problem. But for the sake of Bengaluru's respect and pride, we want to prioritise drinking water,” Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar also frowned that the government has not raised water tariffs in the city. “While all other rates have been raised, the water tariff hasn’t gone up since 2013 due to politics and other reasons. There’s a big problem,” he said.