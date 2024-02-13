Drinking water supply 'a big problem' in Bengaluru, says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that supplying drinking water to Bengaluru is “a big problem” and “a major solution” is needed to meet the needs of the rapidly growing city.
Shivakumar, the Bengaluru City Development minister, was responding to Jayanagar BJP MLA CK Ramamurthy who said Cauvery water supply is not being given to slum dwellers in his constituency.
“Bengaluru is rapidly growing. Every year, the city’s population is rising by 10 lakh. Water is a big problem. But for the sake of Bengaluru's respect and pride, we want to prioritise drinking water,” Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar also frowned that the government has not raised water tariffs in the city. “While all other rates have been raised, the water tariff hasn’t gone up since 2013 due to politics and other reasons. There’s a big problem,” he said.
The minister said he has issued a new order to bring 6 tmcft of irrigation water into Cauvery. “I searched and found 6 tmcft of irrigation water that we’ll bring to Cauvery as per our calculation. We’ll still be left with 1.5 tmcft,” said Shivakumar, who is also the minister for water resources.
Ramamurthy’s grouse was that the BWSSB has not provided Cauvery water supply connections to newly-constructed homes in the slums of Jayanagar, particularly 2,500 flats in Ragigudda (Vivekananda Housing Complex) and 400 flats in Shakambari Nagar (Rajeshwari slum).
Shivakumar said the BWSSB is providing 10,000 litres of Cauvery water to slums free of cost every month since 2017. “There are 32,510 families in SC/ST colonies. In the Jayanagar constituency, there are 5,515 households getting free Cauvery water every month,” he said.
On the issue raised by Ramamurthy, Shivakumar said water supply connection will be provided after the Karnataka Slum Development Board pays pro rata and other charges to the BWSSB.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad asked Shivakumar how water tankers in Bengaluru find water. “How is it that the tanker lobby finds water to supply to apartments and commercial establishments? Why isn't the government finding water? You are a strong minister. Do something to break this lobby,” he said.
Shivakumar said almost 20 per cent of Bengaluru’s water needs are met through tankers. “Tankers don’t get Cauvery water. It’s bore well water,” he said. “We need a major solution. That’s why we’re fighting for the Mekedatu project. I need your cooperation,” he said.