Bengaluru

Drone videos show free-flowing traffic across Bengaluru

Traffic police have deployed a total of 10 drone cameras, five of which were procured from the Safe City Project, across major roads and junctions in the city's 10 divisions.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 00:17 IST

Bengaluru: Videos shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police show drone footage of peak-hour traffic across junctions in the city.

Traffic police shared videos of traffic at Majestic, K R Puram and Tin Factory junctions with a bird's eye view of free-flowing vehicle movement.

The use of drone cameras was announced by the police on August 13, during the launch of the AI-powered smart engine ASTraM (Actionable intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management). 

Traffic police have deployed a total of 10 drone cameras, five of which were procured from the Safe City Project, across major roads and junctions in the city's 10 divisions.

This is to provide them a bird's eye view of the traffic flow and congestion during peak hours and take necessary steps to effectively
manage it. 

One of the drone cameras was used on a trial basis at Hebbal and Marathahalli junctions in June last year.

(Published 25 January 2024, 00:17 IST)
