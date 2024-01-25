Drone videos show free-flowing traffic across Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Videos shared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police show drone footage of peak-hour traffic across junctions in the city.
Traffic police shared videos of traffic at Majestic, K R Puram and Tin Factory junctions with a bird's eye view of free-flowing vehicle movement.
The use of drone cameras was announced by the police on August 13, during the launch of the AI-powered smart engine ASTraM (Actionable intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management).
Traffic police have deployed a total of 10 drone cameras, five of which were procured from the Safe City Project, across major roads and junctions in the city's 10 divisions.
This is to provide them a bird's eye view of the traffic flow and congestion during peak hours and take necessary steps to effectively
manage it.
One of the drone cameras was used on a trial basis at Hebbal and Marathahalli junctions in June last year.