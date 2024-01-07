Drugs, waste management major concerns: East Bengaluru residents

Govt to amend property tax payment rules

The government may extend the deadline to pay property tax in Bengaluru and bring in changes to the payment system Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said. Speaking after receiving a few applications on the third day of the ‘Government at your doorstep’— public grievance redressal meeting held at Hebbal Shivakumar said that there were many applications regarding problems in paying the property tax. “Many of them who submitted their application today have constructed commercial establishments in residential plots. They now say that their property tax has gone up and they need more time to pay up. We will see what we can do and also come up with changes to the system to help the citizens. The citizens should also cooperate with us by paying tax proportionate to their property value” he said.