Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police on Thursday night booked nine bus drivers for violating the drinking and driving rule during their crackdown on multiple violations.

Between 8 pm and 11:30 pm, traffic police across the city checked 881 private bus drivers for alcohol consumption while driving, and nine were found to be violating the rule. Police registered criminal cases against these drivers and have sent their driving licences to regional transport offices for suspension.