<p>Bengaluru: A 42-year-old man was killed on the spot after he fell on to the road in a drunken state and was run over by a private bus on Hegganahalli main road in southwestern Bengaluru last week. </p><p>The Kamakshipalya traffic police, who had been investigating the hit-and-run case, have arrested the bus driver. The deceased was Chetan Kumar. </p><p>The incident occurred on Dec 13 around 7 pm. According to police, Kumar was walking home after consuming alcohol at a nearby bar.</p><p>CCTV footage of the incident reportedly shows him losing balance and staggering onto the main road. </p><p>As he fell, a private bus approaching from behind ran over him. Instead of stopping to provide medical assistance, the driver, Narendra, sped away. Kumar sustained fatal head injuries and died instantly. </p>.<p>Confirming the arrest, DCP (Traffic-West) Anoop A Shetty said, "The victim lost balance and fell on the road, following which the rear tyre of a private bus ran over him. The driver fled the spot. Based on CCTV surveillance, we identified the vehicle and caught the driver." </p>.<p>A case has been registered at Kamakshipalya traffic police station under relevant sections of BNS and Motor Vehicles Act. </p>