Durga Puja pandals with creative themes set up in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengali community is set to celebrate Durga Puja with themed pandals across the city.</p>.<p>At Nagavara, the North Bangalore Cultural Samiti (NBCS) is organising its 48th Durga Puja with a pandal inspired by the chess board to congratulate the new generation of Indian chess grandmasters. The squares will be red and white, while the pieces will be golden and silver. The Durga idol has been specially designed by artist Tarun Pal. The puja will be held from September 27 to October 2.</p>.<p>Similarly, Uttaran, a philanthropic association, is organising a Durga Puja on the theme 'Canvas to Clay'. The celebrations will take place at Manpho Convention Centre from September 28 to October 1.</p>