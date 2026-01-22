Electronics City firm incentivises use of public transport

<p>Bengaluru: Electronics City–based manufacturing firm Hical Technologies has launched 'Corporate Commute', an integrated digital solution aimed at encouraging employees to shift to public transport by simplifying onboarding, automating eligibility and offering commuting incentives.</p>.<p>The initiative is part of STAMP: Nudging Commuter Behaviour, a programme led by WRI India and Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), with support from the Electronics City Industries Association, Electronics City Industrial Township Authority, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation.</p>.<p>The rollout coincides with the expansion of Bengaluru’s Metro network.</p>.<p>“With the Pink Line slated for 2026 and the Blue Line progressing, our objective is to make the Metro the preferred mode of travel for IT commuters, enabled through digital integration and open standards,” said BL Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL.</p>.IDBI ties up with WRI to promote energy saving among MSMEs.<p>'Corporate Commute' allows employees to plan routes, purchase Metro tickets or bus passes and earn rewards through a single interface powered by mobility platform Tummoc. Employers can load incentives directly into employee wallets, track usage, and monitor leaderboards displaying rides taken and estimated carbon emissions saved.</p>.<p>As part of the pilot, 50 Hical employees will receive Rs 800 in wallet credits, along with cashback incentives and performance-based rewards.</p>.<p>The STAMP initiative aims to encourage corporate firms to adopt public transport.</p>.<p>“We are confident that many companies in Bengaluru and beyond will follow suit. Hical’s experience will show how incentives, visibility of carbon savings and friendly competition can accelerate a shift to Metro and bus travel in major employment hubs,” said Srinivas Alavilli, Fellow, WRI India.</p>