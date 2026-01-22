Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Electronics City firm incentivises use of public transport

The rollout coincides with the expansion of Bengaluru’s Metro network.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 00:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 00:40 IST
BengaluruPublic Transport

Follow us on :

Follow Us