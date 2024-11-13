Home
Bengaluru Traffic Police fines e-commerce delivery personnel of Rs 30.57 lakh for 6,000 traffic violations

The highest number of violations recorded (2,304) was for vehicle users whose pillion riders did not wear helmets, followed by 1,260 cases of users parking their vehicles in no parking zones.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 02:12 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 02:12 IST
