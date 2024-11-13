Bengaluru Traffic Police fines e-commerce delivery personnel of Rs 30.57 lakh for 6,000 traffic violations

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered nearly 6,000 cases against e-commerce delivery personnel during a special drive on Monday. </p>.<p>The police collected Rs 30.57 lakh in fines for 5,979 violations of more than 12 types, including no parking, riding without helmet, and no entry. </p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police book 1,055 cases in special drive .<p>The highest number of violations recorded (2,304) was for vehicle users whose pillion riders did not wear helmets, followed by 1,260 cases of users parking their vehicles in no parking zones. The traffic police booked 671 drivers in no-entry zones, followed by 523 drivers for riding without helmets. At least 281 people were booked for jumping a traffic signal. </p>.<p>E-bikes below 30cc that are used for short delivery trips were also booked for riding on footpath, footpath parking, no entry, riding against one-way, traffic signal jumping, but not for helmet usage or documents as they do not come under the ambit of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the BTP said. </p>