Earth Observation with hyperspectral tech: Pixxel awarded NASA contract

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based space data company Pixxel has been selected, along with seven other firms, for NASA’s $476 million Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program On-Ramp1 Multiple Award contract.

The companies, through a contract period till November 2028, are set to provide Earth Observation (EO) data and related services to NASA.

Pixxel said on Monday that with the ability to capture data across hundreds of narrow wavelengths, the company’s datasets can unravel "granular insights" on climate change, agriculture, biodiversity, resource management and more.