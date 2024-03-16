Eatery opens biz at Indiranagar 12th Main without licence  

Bengaluru: A prominent eatery has come up at Indiranagar 12th Main Road without obtaining trade licence, the residents' welfare association (RWA) has found.
The RWA has also pointed out that the building that houses the eatery does not have a sanctioned plan.
"How is this establishment allowed to function on 12th main Indiranagar without a trade license and sanctioned plan? With zero parking, it has taken over the entire footpath and by-lanes. Ease of business at the cost of residents' peace and with absolute lawlessness? We demand closure," I Change Indiranagar posted on X (formerly Twitter), notifying senior BBMP and police officials.
In a letter to the BBMP's assistant executive engineer and health officer, the RWA has requested to disallow the restaurant unless it provides parking space at its premises. "This building has absolutely no parking space and no setback in front. All residents in the neighbourhood are under tremendous pressure with the parking issues since all employees and customers are parking their vehicles in front of houses. Please do not allow any more commercial establishments to open without adhering to the sanction plan and zonal regulations," the letter states.
Notably, the BBMP's town planning division does not have a copy of the approved sanction plan issued to plot number 611 of 12th Main Road. What's more, the BBMP's health officer, documents show, had rejected the application for trade licence sought to run a hotel, restaurant, or any establishment in the same premises.
"Despite the RWA writing to the engineering department and town planning, they turn a blind eye. Are we paying taxes for a banana republic to be run?" the members of the association said.
(Published 15 March 2024, 23:27 IST)