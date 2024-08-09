ED raids on KIADB offices in Bengaluru and Dharwad

Well-placed sources told DH that the raids were connected to land acquisition and compensation in several places in the Hubballi-Dharwad region, especially in Gamanagatti village, a few kilometers away from Dharwad.

The Friday raids followed accusations of creating fake documents for compensation for the acquired land. The officers are accused of embezzling crores of rupees in the name of compensation for the acquired land by the KIADB.

The officers conducted searches and reviewed files at the finance wing of the KIADB, according to sources.