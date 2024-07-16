Effective communication vital for scientists: Viswanathan Anand 

Bengaluru: Effective and timely communication is a vital skill for the scientific community in an era defined by technologies, especially AI, five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand said on Monday.
Speaking at the Indian Institute of Science's 2024 convocation, Anand noted how chess and science are similar in many ways, observing that their practitioners often wait for their work to speak for itself, without making an effort to communicate it to the outside world.
"But if we don’t do it, someone else will, particularly the graduates of WhatsApp University. And that will become the official version of your game," he said.
Anand said communicating one's version of the truth in a presentable manner is as important as professional growth. With rapid technological advancements obviating present-day skills, he highlighted that only a good network of friends and colleagues, along with genuine curiosity, can help one navigate these challenges, the Padma Vibhushan awardee said.
"When I started playing chess as a six-year-old, the basic rules were to move the pieces to the centre and not move a piece twice until you have moved all of them once," he said.
Soon, PC games brought in a different set of rules. Specialisation is necessary, but it is important not to "superspecialise", Anand noted, adding that having an interest in multiple disciplines can open up more opportunities.
Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chair of the IISc Council, said India is capable of creating world-class leaders in AI, quantum technologies, and translational research to empower society.
"We are not only capable of creating resources, but also of boosting economic growth through jobs and world-leading businesses," he said.
Published 15 July 2024, 23:57 IST