<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Tuesday announced that elaborate security measures are in place in the Central Business District (CBD) ahead of the New Year celebrations on Wednesday evening.</p><p>According to a statement by C Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police (West), comprehensive arrangements are in place on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street and surrounding areas. </p><p>"The general public is advised to avoid MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street on the night of 31 December, as heavy crowd congestion is expected. Designated entry points: MG Road - Entry near LIC Building, Anil Kumble Circle; Church Street - Entry near KC Das; Brigade Road - Entry at Kaveri Junction, accessible only from Anil Kumble Circle or Trinity Junction; Mayo Hall Junction - Entry towards MG Road up to Kaveri Junction. MG Road Metro Station will close at 10 pm. The public should use Cubbon Park and Trinity Metro Stations. Train frequency increased from 10 minutes to 8 minutes, with two additional empty trains from each station after midnight," as per the statement.</p><p><strong>Key changes from previous years</strong></p><p>- Crowd shall not be allowed to enter freely into Brigade Road or Church Street. Only staggered entry will be enforced, depending on crowd density, especially near Cauvery Emporium, Brigade Road.</p><p>- No stationary crowding will be permitted on Church Street and Brigade Road.</p><p><strong>Continuous movement is mandatory</strong></p><p>- Kamaraj Road will be completely closed towards Kaveri Emporium.</p><p>- Prohibited items: Bags, sharp objects and similar items will not be allowed. Frisking gates are placed at Anil Kumble Circle, Kaveri Junction and Church Street.</p><p><strong>Pedestrian-Only Zones</strong></p><p>- M.G. Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Mayo Hall)</p><p>- Brigade Road</p><p>- Church Street</p><p>- Museum Road</p><p>- Pedestrianisation effective from 8.00 pm on December 31 to 1.00 am on January 1; re-entry into Brigade Road after exit will not be permitted; exit shall be routed via Opera Junction - Residency Road - Mayo Hall - Trinity Metro or Taxi Points.</p><p><strong>Parking Facilities (Designated)</strong></p><p>- Shivajinagar BMTC Shopping Complex</p><p>- UB City – 1st Floor Parking</p><p>- Garuda Mall</p><p>- Kamaraj Road (Cubbon Road Jn to Commercial Street Jn)</p><p><strong>Designated Cab/ Auto Pick-Up & Drop Points</strong></p><p>- Cubbon Road – BRV Junction (near Chinnaswamy Stadium Gate No. 6)</p><p>- Queens Road – CTO Junction</p><p>- Raj Bhavan Road – CTO Junction</p><p>- Cubbon Park Metro Station</p><p>- M.G. Road – Trinity Circle</p><p><strong>BMTC Special Services</strong></p><p>- Ashirvadam Junction - Bannerghatta</p><p>- Anil Kumble Circle - Banashankari</p><p>- Anil Kumble Circle - NICE Road Junction</p><p>- Anil Kumble Circle - Sunkadakatte (via Modi Hospital Road)</p><p>- Decathlon (near Opera Junction) - NICE Road Junction (via Richmond Circle)</p><p>- Hosmat Hospital - Marathahalli</p><p>- Mayo Hall - Chikkajala</p><p>- Mayo Hall - Madavara</p><p>- Trinity - Bagaluru</p><p>- Trinity - Hosakote</p>