Encroachment of BBMP land: Lokayukta sleuths to visit Jayanagar

Sleuths from the Lokayukta have decided to visit Jayanagar to investigate the rampant encroachments of BBMP land in the second block (along 8 and 10 crossroads).
The field inspection follows complaints from residents who have been putting pressure on the investigating agency to act against encroachers.
Residents had pointed out that the BBMP was allowing illegal buildings on public land left vacant for planting saplings and parking. Notably, the illegal construction was allowed at a stone’s throw away from the office of the BBMP’s south zone. Buildings were being expanded onto the vacant land, which belongs to the BBMP.
DH had reported the development in July this year. Following the report, the BBMP marked its boundary by painting the walls of encroached buildings. There has been no demolition of illegal structures yet.
Most of these encroachers who are trying to use the vacant land for commercial purposes are those who were allotted the sites by the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) when the layout was formed in 1948. Documents show that their request to use the margin land (which falls between their building and the road) for private purposes was rejected by the high court and, subsequently, an order was passed by the state government in 2006.
A year later, the BBMP council also passed a resolution to retain the land with the civic body for various purposes. When the assistant revenue officer of the Hombegowda Nagar ward tried to issue khata in 2012, his higher-ups again turned down the requests, citing various orders.