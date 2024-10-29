Engineer falls prey to scam by man posing as Priyank Kharge’s aide

<p>Bengaluru: A man allegedly impersonated the Special Officer On Duty to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge and cheated an executive engineer awaiting posting, officials said on Monday. </p>.<p>According to the complaint filed by Dr Nagaraj, Special Officer On Duty to Kharge, a person named Raghunandan reached out to Kavya N, the victim, on October 14. </p>.<p>The suspect allegedly told Kavya that he was Kharge’s assistant and the Special Officer On Duty and demanded Rs 2 lakh for her transfer.</p>.Bengaluru: Two bizmen, engineer lose Rs 9.54 cr in online trading scams.<p>Between October 15 and 16, the suspect allegedly extorted Rs 80,000 from Kavya after threatening her.</p>.<p>The Vidhana Soudha police registered a case on October 23 under BNS sections 204 (personating a public servant), 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation) and 351 (criminal intimidation). </p>.<p>“We have launched an investigation,” a police officer said. “We have received clues and are close to apprehending the suspect.”</p>