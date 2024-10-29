Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Engineer falls prey to scam by man posing as Priyank Kharge’s aide

According to the complaint filed by Dr Nagaraj, Special Officer On Duty to Kharge, a person named Raghunandan reached out to Kavya N, the victim, on October 14.
DHNS
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 23:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 23:20 IST
India NewsBengaluruscamPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us