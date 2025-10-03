Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Engineer, private firm employee lose Rs 2.28 cr in trading scam  

The East Cybercrime police registered two separate cases this past week.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 22:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 22:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us