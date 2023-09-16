Engineers play pivotal role in shaping the nation: Siddaramaiah

Engineers shape the country and society at large, and will nudge the nation towards the path of progress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.
Speaking at the 56th Engineering Day organised by the Institute of Engineers, Karnataka State Centre, Siddaramaiah said that Sir M Visvesvaraya had a vision for the future and hence, deserved a Bharat Ratna.
“Today is both Engineers’ Day and International Day of Democracy. The aim is to build a better society,” the chief minister said.
Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar and president of the Institute of Engineers, Karnataka State Centre, Laxman, were present.