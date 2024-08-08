Ensure strict implementation of dengue prevention measures, Karnataka High Court directs BBMP  

“Stern penal action, including imposition of fines, may be an answer to check the menace of mosquito breeding, which is the genesis of the dengue virus and resultant spread of the disease. In the next date of hearing, the respondent state and the BBMP shall appraise the court concentrating on the preventive measure as referred to above and other preventive measures, which may be needed to curb dengue in possible avenues and areas,” the bench said.