Ensure strict implementation of dengue prevention measures, Karnataka High Court directs BBMP  

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the BBMP to implement strict measures to prevent the spread of dengue, including levying fines on failure to clear mosquito breeding hotspots.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind cautioned the agency against complacency just because the cases have fallen marginally.
During the hearing, the bench reviewed affidavits submitted by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The state government's affidavit indicated that as of July 20, 2024, 13,754 dengue cases had been reported, with 3,342 still active.
The court instructed state authorities to remain vigilant regarding medical infrastructure, availability of medicines and the implementation of preventive measures, while ensuring that monitoring agencies are regularly updated.
The BBMP's affidavit attributed the rise in dengue cases to the prolonged dry spell between February and May 2024, as well as water shortages that led to excessive water storage.
It stated that BBMP teams have surveyed 2,40,000 houses, with nearly 40,000 yet to be inspected. The affidavit also noted that 51 mosquito breeding hotspots had been identified across the city.
Amicus curiae KN Phanindra argued that while the number of cases is declining, greater emphasis is needed on the effective implementation of preventive measures on the ground. He also questioned the reliability of the survey statistics, suggesting that it is unrealistic to inspect such a large number of houses in a short time.
The court expressed scepticism that a city like Bengaluru could have only 51 mosquito breeding hotspots.
“Stern penal action, including imposition of fines, may be an answer to check the menace of mosquito breeding, which is the genesis of the dengue virus and resultant spread of the disease. In the next date of hearing, the respondent state and the BBMP shall appraise the court concentrating on the preventive measure as referred to above and other preventive measures, which may be needed to curb dengue in possible avenues and areas,” the bench said.
The court also said accumulation of solid waste contributes to mosquito breeding and the spread of various diseases. It directed the BBMP to develop an action plan to clear solid waste in the city and activate its cell to address this issue.
The BBMP was ordered to submit a separate affidavit detailing the steps taken to prevent and remove solid waste accumulation.
The hearing on the suo motu PIL was adjourned to August 28 for further consideration.
Published 07 August 2024, 21:04 IST