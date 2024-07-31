Ex-BJP MP claims police officer 'tortured' right-wing vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday alleged that right-wing vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, who was recently arrested for causing a ruckus at the KSR railway station in Bengaluru, was tortured by the police.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Basaveshwara Nagar police station, Simha claimed that Kerehalli was held at the Cottonpet police station even before he was produced in front of a magistrate. He also accused Vijayanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandan Kumar of subjecting Kerehalli to violence.

“He [Kerehalli] was taken into a room at the Cottonpet police station,” Simha said. “He was stripped and made to stand in the nude. Kerehalli has alleged that ACP Kumar tortured him. Does the law allow anyone to be stripped? Are there homosexuals in the police department?”

Simha also demanded an inquiry be initiated on ACP Kumar.