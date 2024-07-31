Ex-BJP MP claims police officer 'tortured' right-wing vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli

Former BJP MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday alleged that right-wing vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, who was recently arrested for causing a ruckus at the KSR railway station in Bengaluru, was tortured by the police.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the Basaveshwara Nagar police station, Simha claimed that Kerehalli was held at the Cottonpet police station even before he was produced in front of a magistrate. He also accused Vijayanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandan Kumar of subjecting Kerehalli to violence.
“He [Kerehalli] was taken into a room at the Cottonpet police station,” Simha said. “He was stripped and made to stand in the nude. Kerehalli has alleged that ACP Kumar tortured him. Does the law allow anyone to be stripped? Are there homosexuals in the police department?”
Simha also demanded an inquiry be initiated on ACP Kumar.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed to DH that a written complaint was submitted to Additional Commissioner of Police (West) N Satheesh Kumar.
"An inquiry will be conducted," Dayananda said.
The incident occurred on the evening of July 26 when around 150 cartons containing meat were intercepted at the railway station. Kerehalli, along with a dozen of his associates, reached the spot and caused a ruckus and alleged that dog meat was being brought into the state and raised questions on the edible quality if it indeed was goat or sheep meat.
Police officials and food inspectors reached the spot and confiscated the meat for testing. Kerehalli was subsequently arrested by the police and booked. He was then moved to a hospital after he complained of illness.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Karnataka, has now dispelled the rumours and claimed that the meat seized was of sheep.
“A detailed analysis report from the institute which carried out Molecular Biomarker Analysis (DNA) test on the samples confirmed that the meat was of Ovis aries (sheep),” the authority said, adding that samples were sent to the National Meat Research Institute at ICAR in Hyderabad for analysis.
Published 31 July 2024, 14:07 IST