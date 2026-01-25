<p>Bengaluru: As part of the ongoing BLR Hubba arts and culture festival, Vishesha Hubba will spotlight Karnataka’s cultural traditions on Sunday with performances that span folk theatre and contemporary interpretations of Kannada literature.</p>.<p>The day begins with ‘Doddata: A Folk Theatre Tradition from North Karnataka’, a session that traces the form’s journey from ritual practice to theatrical performance. Through live demonstrations and audience interaction, the presentation features gods, demons, kings and jesters, which define the art form - at 11 am, Sabha Blr, Kamaraj Road.</p>.700-year-old Hoysala-era temple in Jigani in ruins.<p>Later in the evening, ‘Prathibimba’ brings together dance, spoken word and visual art for a tribute to poet and Jnanpith awardee Da Ra Bendre.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Performed by Janani Murali and Prathibha Ramaswamy, the production uses Bharatanatyam, dialogue and hand-drawn illustrations to reflect on the life and work of one of Kannada literature’s most influential voices - at 7 pm, Yuvapatha, Viveka Auditorium, Jayanagar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Both events are part of Vishesha Hubba, a Karnataka-focused segment of BLR Hubba that foregrounds regional languages, traditions and contemporary interpretations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Registration for the events is open on the BLR Hubba website.</p>