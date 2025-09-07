Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru
Spaces Unchecked

Extended timings, limited security: Are Bengaluru’s public parks really safe after dark?

DCPs from both the South and Central divisions acknowledge that their patrolling is a reactive measure, largely dependent on crowd analysis and prior crime reports.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 00:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 00:21 IST
Bengaluru newsCubbon ParkLalbagh Botanical Garden

Follow us on :

Follow Us