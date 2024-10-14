Extremely heavy vehicle influx chokes Bengaluru roads after long weekend, incessant rains

<p>Bengaluru: Following the festive long weekend, roads in the city have clogged up, worsening Monday morning woes for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>residents.</p><p>Speaking to DH, M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/traffic">Traffic</a>) Bengaluru, called this an "extremely heavy" inflow of traffic today.</p><p>Among the worst affected roads in the city is Tumakuru Road, which saw persistent congestion all the way from Madavara to Goraguntepalya metro station. This has had a ripple effect on the Outer Ring Road in either direction, with the congestion extending to about three kilometres away on the road towards Hebbal. </p><p>A goods vehicle breaking down on Peenya flyover towards Goraguntepalya compounded the issue. </p>.Markets in Bengaluru overflow with garbage as post-festival cleanup delays persist .<p>“The flyover has been clogged, particularly at CMTI junction. People coming from Tumakuru have no option but to cross Goraguntepalya and Yeshwantpur. This has been the situation from 6 am, and it will probably ease out only by 12 noon,” said a senior officer from the north division of the traffic police.</p><p>Three arms of the Hebbal junction were also choked with slow-moving traffic on Monday morning, particularly the lane carrying inbound traffic from the airport to the city. A streak of red extended as far as Jakkur Main Road towards the north and Nagavara to the east on navigation applications.</p>.Five-year-old boy crushed to death by goods truck in Bengaluru.<p>In the east, Marathahalli and Iblur junctions saw crawling traffic, owing to the morning peak hour employee rush. Similarly, the Mysuru Road flyover and the stretch between Nayandahalli metro station and the Satellite bus stand saw heavy influx of vehicles. Traffic police reported waterlogging on Magadi Road-Outer Ring Road junction towards Sumanahalli.</p><p>The rain has made matters worse. As of 8.30 am, the Meteorological Centre’s Bengaluru City and HAL airport weather stations recorded 3.3 mm and 3.0 mm of rainfall respectively. The city continues to receive light rainfall and is expected to receive light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours.</p>