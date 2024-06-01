Fair displays 300 mango, 100 jackfruit, 100 banana varieties

More than 300 genotypes of mango, 100 genotypes of jackfruit, and 100 genotypes of banana from India and abroad are on display at the three-day Triphal Diversity Show, which began on Friday at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) in Hesaraghatta.
Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticultural Sciences), Indian Council of Agriculture Research, said conserving the diversity of fruits is crucial to achieve milestones amid the challenges posed by climate change.
“The export potential of these fruits, combined with post-harvest processing, will lead to higher revenue generation,” he said.
IIHR Bengaluru Director Prakash Patil said resilience in the era of climate change will be a key factor driving farmers’ preferences in the coming years. “By conserving diversity, we will have the basic material needed to develop resilient varieties,” he said.
The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and IIHR signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).
Published 31 May 2024, 22:21 IST