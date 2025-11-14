Menu
bengaluru

Family courts have no power to issue look out circular to execute order of maintenance: Karnataka High Court

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti said that issuing a look out circular is beyond the jurisdiction conferred on the courts while executing an order under CrPC section 125.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 23:39 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 23:39 IST
Bengaluru news

