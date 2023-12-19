Farmer leader MD Nanjundaswamy's life to be brought alive on stage

bengaluru:A play based on the life and times of Prof MD Nanjundaswamy premiered on Monday. It is slated again for Tuesday at 7 pm at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Palace Road. Bengaluru-based Nagna Theatre is presenting the play.
MDN, as he was known, founded the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha in 1980, and spearheaded many agitations espousing the cause of farmers.
Titled 'Direct Action', the play is written by Nataraj Huliyar and directed by Kabadi Narendra Babu. Kannada film and theatre actor Sampath Maitreya plays Nanjundaswamy.
Activism came to MDN early in his life. When his elder sister Leela's husband died, he raised his voice against the elders who tried to impose the harsh practices of widowhood on her.