Festival marks Hindustani music icon C R Vyas’s birth centenary

"C R Vyas dedicated his life to music. He lived for music. He was not only a wonderful musician and composer but a great guru. His contribution to Hindustani music, especially in popularising it, is immense. His blend of the gharanas, his compositions and renditions are soulful and there is a depth in his singing. I’m largely influenced by him and his music. He brought out the best of sargam, saandh, bol band and the bandish."