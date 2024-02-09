Festival marks Hindustani music icon C R Vyas’s birth centenary

Pancham Nishad is celebrating the birth centenary of the Indian classical music legend C R Vyas. Renowned vocalists, Ganpati Bhat, Bharathi Prathap, Jayateerth Mevundi, Shaswati Mandal and Venkatesh Kumar will perform at the event.
The performers share insights on the role the musical icon played in their lives.
‘Rare personality’
"C R Vyas was a consummate artiste with a rare personality. In 1991, I’d often visit Mumbai for performances under the tutelage of Basavaraj Rajguru. I would be free for a few days so I wanted to use the time to learn more. Music critic Mohan Nadkarni suggested I go to C R Vyas. I was interested in learning the bandishes he’s composed. He wasn’t just a musician but a scholar. I’m happy I got to be his student."
— Ganapati Bhat, Hindustani vocalist
‘Great knowledge of both practical and theoretical music’
"C R Vyas is not a mere singer, he is a vidhwan. He had great knowledge of both practical and theoretical music. Many musicians and singers have gained a great amount of knowledge and insight into music from him. And I am one of them. He was a simple man with a great mind."
— Venkatesh Kumar, Hindustani vocalist
‘Guiding force’
"He has been a guiding force for our generation of singers and musicians. His compositions of the bandishes have inspired me. My contribution to his centenary celebrations is an ‘alilu seve’, and I will be singing his compositions at the event."
— Jayateerth Mevundi, Hindustani vocalist
‘He lived for music’
"C R Vyas dedicated his life to music. He lived for music. He was not only a wonderful musician and composer but a great guru. His contribution to Hindustani music, especially in popularising it, is immense. His blend of the gharanas, his compositions and renditions are soulful and there is a depth in his singing. I’m largely influenced by him and his music. He brought out the best of sargam, saandh, bol band and the bandish."
— Bharathi Pratap, Hindustani vocalist
‘Simple living and high thinking’
"Having trained in mostly traditional Gwalior repertoire, Panditji’s compositions brought to me a new perspective on ragas and playfulness with taal. His aesthetic perspective for raag, taal and lyrics makes his music so rich and it gradually grew on me. His personal philosophy of simple living and high thinking reflects in his music too and is an inspiration for present day musicians."
— Shaswati Mandal, Hindustani vocalist
On February 11, 3 pm at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets online.