Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Filmmaker Kaaranji Shreedhar creating platform to recycle discarded footage

Kaaranji Shreedhar, who directed the Kannada film ‘Kaaranji’ (2009), has been working on an AI-powered initiative called FilmFusion.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 01:52 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 01:52 IST
EntertainmentMetrolife

