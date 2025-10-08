<p>A Bengalurean is coming up with a platform to help filmmakers sell footage they haven’t included in their films.</p>.<p>Kaaranji Shreedhar, who directed the Kannada film ‘Kaaranji’ (2009), has been working on an AI-powered initiative called FilmFusion. Its objective is to enable producers to sell parts of their films they have shot and discarded. Generic shots are easy to recycle — for instance, landscapes fit into any narrative as they don’t feature specific actors. Colour grading can help the footage integrate seamlessly with any project, he explains.</p>.<p>“The ratio is usually 1:6 — only a sixth of what we shoot goes into a feature film. A lot of footage, shot with great effort and with the help of a full professional unit, gets thrown away,” he says. He has a website up already (filmfusion.tech), and has applied for a patent.</p>.<p>Many platforms offer aggregated images and music that subscribers can download and use for a fee. FilmFusion aims to provide a similar service for filmmakers. “I am now approaching big names in the film industry to support his initiative,” he told Metrolife.</p>