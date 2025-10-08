<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) have signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) to jointly modernize Maharashtra’s power distribution network.</p>.<p>The partnership will focus on accelerating the state’s clean energy transition through digitalization, advanced analytics, and solutions that strengthen grid reliability, integrate renewable energy sources, and enhance operational efficiency across the distribution system.</p>.UK PM Keir Starmer lands in Mumbai; Governor, CM Devendra Fadnavis welcome him.<p>Under the SoI, the two organizations will collaborate on comprehensive grid digitalization, which builds on the Alliance's Digitalization of Utilities for Energy Transition (DUET) program.</p>.<p>The collaboration will include integration of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to stabilize supply and manage peak demand, and management of Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) assets. The partnership will leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, load flow analysis, and demand forecasting. The usage of advanced simulation and analytics tools contributes to the scalability of grid infrastructure.</p>.<p>“This collaboration marks a key milestone in Maharashtra’s journey towards a smarter, cleaner, and more resilient power grid,” said Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director, MSEDCL.</p>.<p>“By working with the Alliance, we aim to adopt advanced digital technologies that will improve grid performance and enable faster renewable energy integration to serve consumers more efficiently,” he added.</p>.<p>AI-driven grid planning allows for proactive design, development, and expansion of the grid. This will make the infrastructure more adaptable, ensuring better supply-demand balance and preventing blackouts, particularly in areas with high demand variability.</p>.<p>“Our partnership with MSEDCL is focused on leveraging data, digital tools, and energy technologies to create a more responsive and reliable power system. Building on our DUET program, this collaboration reflects our shared vision to accelerate India’s clean energy transition while ensuring reliability, inclusivity, and economic growth,” added Saurabh Kumar, Vice President - India, Global Energy Alliance.</p>