Filmmaker Mansore's wife accuses him of dowry harassment

The woman, whose name has been withheld to protect her privacy, filed a complaint at the Subramanyapura police station on January 25. She alleged that during their wedding in 2021, her family had given Mansore Rs 9 lakh in cash and ornaments. The wedding cost her family Rs 30 lakh, she claimed. “During the initial days of the marriage, Mansore and my mother-in-law looked after me well,” the woman said in the FIR.