Filmmaker Mansore's wife accuses him of dowry harassment

Bengaluru: The wife of Kannada filmmaker Manjunatha S, popularly known as Mansore, has accused him and his family of dowry harassment and mental and physical abuse.
The woman, whose name has been withheld to protect her privacy, filed a complaint at the Subramanyapura police station on January 25. She alleged that during their wedding in 2021, her family had given Mansore Rs 9 lakh in cash and ornaments. The wedding cost her family Rs 30 lakh, she claimed. “During the initial days of the marriage, Mansore and my mother-in-law looked after me well,” the woman said in the FIR.
“Later, Mansore’s sister Hemalatha began telling my husband and the mother-in-law wrong things about me.”
The woman alleged that Mansore, his sister and his mother used to harass her mentally and physically to get money from her family to support his filmmaking.
“When I was the manager of an MNC earlier, I used to give all my salary to my husband,” the woman claimed.
“My family took a loan of Rs 10 lakh after Mansore, his sister and his mother harassed me to get money to support my husband’s filmmaking.”
She also claimed that Mansore and his family demanded from her family a luxury car worth Rs 27-30 lakh and threatened her.
A case has been registered at the Subramanyapura police station under sections 3 (penalty for giving or taking dowry) and 4 (penalty for demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act and IPC sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).
A police officer said Mansore would be served a notice of appearance under Section 41A of CrPC.
Meanwhile, Mansore has submitted a counter-plea claiming that his wife was mentally ill and her brothers were using her to blackmail him. He also alleged that his wife harassed his mother physically and mentally, assaulted him, attempted to die by suicide and was counselled for her condition.