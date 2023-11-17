Five arrested for vandalising vehicles in Bengaluru

The Rajagopal Nagar police arrested five people on Thursday for vandalising vehicles parked in front of their owners' residences.
The arrested Manikanta, also known as Kallamani; Somashekar, also known as Kullasoma; Nithin Daniel; Lokesh; and Karthik wanted to instill fear among the public, officials said.
The arrests followed three separate cases reported by complainants, who alleged that on the night of November 10, unidentified persons damaged the windows of 14 cars, two autorickshaws, and a Canter at 2nd Cross, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Laggere, police said.
In response to the complaints, the Rajagopal Nagar police launched an investigation.
After examining CCTV footage, a team of policemen identified and arrested the suspects.
Among the items recovered from them were a two-wheeler, a machete, masks, and two iron rods.
Police investigation revealed that Manikanta had previous criminal cases related to robberies in Peenya, Gangammana Gudi, and Rajagopal Nagar, resulting in him being jailed.
Similarly, Somashekar had cases registered against him in the Annapoorneshwari Nagar and Kunigal police station limits, according to officials.