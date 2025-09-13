Five corporations conduct cleanliness drive across Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: All five municipal corporations on Friday conducted a cleanliness drive across the city. Workers de-silted drains, cleared garbage blackspots, and removed footpath encroachments.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) also cracked down on single-use plastic, seizing about 24 tonnes and imposing fines worth Rs 38 lakh since August, officials said.</p>.<p>Tushar Girinath, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department (UDD), reviewed infrastructure works by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), including white-topping of roads. He said the traffic police had identified 4,822 potholes, of which 2,961 are yet to be repaired.</p>