Foot overbridge at Nagasandra metro station opens

After years of wait, commuters will finally get a foot overbridge at the Nagasandra metro station that will help them cross the busy Tumakuru Road.
The overbridge has been funded and constructed by IKEA, which has a store right next to the metro station.
In a statement, IKEA said the overbridge would establish a direct link between the Nagasandra metro station and the IKEA Nagasandra store.
The overbridge will be opened to the public after its inauguration at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
Footfall has increased at Nagasandra, a terminal station on the Green Line, after the opening of the entire Purple Line.
AS Shankar, executive director (Operations and Maintenance), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), said that Nagasandra and Majestic were the two metro stations that had been witnessing increased footfall, besides those on the Purple Line.
Over a week into the opening of the Purple Line, the BMRCL is evaluating travel patterns, especially during peak hours. “We are examining the trends and will decide about increasing frequency once a clear picture emerges,” he added.
Metro passengers have been complaining about a huge rush and low headway on the Purple Line. The BMRCL runs 33 trainsets (of six coaches) on the Purple Line. Given the huge rush, it sometimes runs Green Line trains also on the Purple Line, but the demand has outstripped supply.
The BMRCL expects to get more trainsets from Chinese rolling stock manufacturer CRRC next year. Some of them will be deployed on the Purple and Green lines.