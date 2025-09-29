Footpaths repaired, roads patched in central Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Sunday undertook a series of betterment works in the central division, including road cleaning and repairing broken footpaths.</p>.<p>In the Chamarajpet division, large-scale cleaning was carried out in and around KR Market in Ward 138 and along Mysuru Road.</p>.<p>Damaged footpaths on MG Road and Residency Road were repaired, while main and adjoining roads were cleaned.</p>.Bengaluru: New BMTC bus services from today.<p>The GBA also filled potholes and completed patchworks on Richmond Road, Suranjan Das Road, Old Madras Road, Kamaraj Road, General KS Thimayya Road, Victoria Road, and Palace Road.</p>.<p>Officials said waste dumped on roads and footpaths was cleared, drains were cleaned, and debris and unused materials were removed from roadside areas.</p>