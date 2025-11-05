<p>Bengaluru: Bandepalya police have arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly peddling drugs and seized narcotics worth Rs 75 lakh from his possession.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Chibugo Godwin, 45, a native of Nigeria, police said.</p>.<p>According to investigators, acting on a tip-off, the Bandepalya police apprehended Godwin near Somasandrapalya Lake on October 30.</p>.<p>"During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had come to India in 2018 on a business visa and was initially engaged in the garment trade in Delhi. About three months ago, he moved to Bengaluru and began living with an acquaintance,” the police said in a statement.</p>.Inside Bengaluru’s emergency rooms: Where the Golden Hour slips away.<p>Investigations revealed that Godwin purchased MDMA tablets and cocaine at low rates from an unidentified source and sold them at higher prices to college students and other buyers.</p>.<p>Police recovered 752 grams of MDMA tablets, 8.37 grams of cocaine powder, and one two-wheeler used by the accused for distribution.</p>.<p>The total value of the seized drugs is estimated at Rs 75 lakh. Godwin was produced before the court on October 31 and remanded in judicial custody, police added.</p>