Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Foreign scholars won’t attend Eid Milad-un-Nabi event: Dr G Parameshwara

Hindu groups and the BJP had flagged the participation of foreign Islamic scholars in the event, triggering a huge controversy.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 00:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 00:02 IST
Karnataka NewsEidHome minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us