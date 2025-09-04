Foreign scholars won’t attend Eid Milad-un-Nabi event: Dr G Parameshwara

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday confirmed that police had directed organisers of the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi event not to invite foreigners citing potential visa violations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hindu groups and the BJP had flagged the participation of foreign Islamic scholars in the event, triggering a huge controversy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In a promotional advertisement for the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several ministers were featured alongside four prominent foreign Islamic scholars– Shaikh Abdullah Abdul Kabeer Abdul Kareem and Sayyid Abthan Al-Sahmiri from Saudi Arabia; Sayyid Hashim Abdul Qaadir Al-Jilani from in Iraq; Sayyid Habib Umar bin Hafeez from Yemen.</p>.Bengaluru City Police chief holds peace meets ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid Milad .<p class="bodytext">BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan and Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal latched onto the issue, accusing the state government of allowing foreigners to visit the country for a religious function, which is a violation of Indian visa regulations.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have asked the organisers to ensure that no foreigner is allowed to participate, speak or even attend the religious event,” said Parameshwara.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Home Minister added that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office was monitoring the situation closely.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Questions will be asked only if the organisers refuse to follow our directions,” said Parameshwara.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The state government had to act under greater responsibility than the opposition, said Parameshwara, affirming that all measures would be taken to ensure compliance with the law.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, Minister for Minority Welfare B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said that, while foreign scholars may be present in Bengaluru at the time of the event, they would not be participating in the conference, nor attend any public religious gathering.</p>