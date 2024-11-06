Former British PM Rishi Sunak, wife offer prayers at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Former British Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishi-sunak">Rishi Sunak</a> and his wife Akshata Murty offered prayers at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Jayanagar here.</p>.<p>The couple was accompanied by Sunak's in-laws -- Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, who is a Rajya Sabha member.</p>.Kemi Badenoch wins race to become new leader of Britain's Conservatives.<p>Photos of the couple seeking blessings of Guru Raghavendra Swamy have surfaced on social media platforms.</p>.<p>They also participated in the temple's traditional rituals during their visit on Tuesday. </p>