Four arrested for house theft in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Govindarajanagar police have arrested four people who allegedly committed a series of house break-ins and thefts, officials said.</p>.<p>From the arrested, the police recovered stolen gold ornaments and a car worth Rs 44.24 lakh.</p>.<p>The probe began after the suspects broke into a house in Mudalapalya in July. Using CCTV and other technical evidence, the four were arrested.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that the suspects were involved in at least nine cases in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, including Hassan, Bidar, and Chitradurga.</p>.<p>The four were remanded in judicial custody. Efforts are on to trace a fifth suspect, the police said.</p>.<p><strong>Begur case</strong></p>.<p>In a separate case, the Begur police arrested another suspect for house break-in and theft and recovered valuables worth Rs 20.9 lakh, officials said.</p>