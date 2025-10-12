<p>New Delhi: Afganistan wants peaceful resolution of its conflict with Pakistan but if the efforts don't succeed, it has other means, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Pakistan carried out air strikes in Kabul on Thursday, and it followed clashes between the two sides.</p>.Afghan Minister Muttaqi's visit to Agra cancelled.<p>Muttaqi said the situation is under control now.</p>.<p>"We want a peaceful resolution of the situation, but if the peace efforts don't succeed, we have other options," the Afghan foreign minister said.</p>.<p>"We have good relations with the people of Pakistan and the government but some elements in that country are trying to create problems," he said. </p>