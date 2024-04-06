Four drug peddlers, including foreign nationals, arrested

In the first case, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Seka Ghislain Tano, 33, from Ivory Coast. From Tano, the investigators recovered 676 grams of MDMA white crystal, 926 grams of brown crystal, 112 grams of yellow crystal, and 310 grams of pink crystal. The total haul was around 2.24 kg, the police said.