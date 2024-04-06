Four drug peddlers, including foreign nationals, arrested

Bengaluru: In three separate cases, the Bengaluru police arrested four drug peddlers and confiscated contraband worth Rs 2.86 crore, police said on Friday.
In the first case, the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Seka Ghislain Tano, 33, from Ivory Coast. From Tano, the investigators recovered 676 grams of MDMA white crystal, 926 grams of brown crystal, 112 grams of yellow crystal, and 310 grams of pink crystal. The total haul was around 2.24 kg, the police said.
During the probe, the investigators found that Tano entered the country in 2022 on a business visa and sold clothing in Mumbai and Delhi. He later moved to Bengaluru, and along with his acquaintances, purchased and peddled MDMA crystals.
In the second incident, the CK Achukattu police arrested Kenyan national Kailikta Job Kaumeuru, 36, for peddling drugs at the BBMP ground in Thyagarajanagar. The police seized 81 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 2,200 in cash from the suspect. He is in judicial custody, the police said.
The Devanahalli police arrested K Ramugowda, 38, and Abubakr Qureshi, 34, from Prasannahalli Road for peddling cocaine. The investigators recovered 850 grams of cocaine worth Rs 80 lakh, two mobile phones, an electronic weighing machine, one bag, and 85 zip lock plastic bags from them.
All four have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
