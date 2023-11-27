Four, including three women, arrested for attempting to sell baby boy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four people, including three women, were arrested for attempting to sell a 20-day-old baby boy, police officials said Monday. The suspects are Kannan Raamasaami, 51; Hemalatha, 27; Sharanya, 33, from Tamil Nadu’s Erode; and 22-year-old Murugeshwari from Madurai.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), a police inspector with the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Organised Crime Wing (OCW), received a tip that the suspects were getting the infants from some place and selling them to childless couples for a hefty price.
The official was also informed that the suspects would be near the Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on November 24. The officials swung into action the same day and arrested the four suspects who were in a red Maruti Swift car. The officials also rescued the infant in question, a source well-placed in the CCB said.
When the four suspects were questioned, they said that a woman named Mahalakshmi, who is named as the fifth suspect and is at large, asked them to come to the spot as she promised them that they would be given money after selling the infant, sources in the police said.
A case has been registered at the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under Sections 370(4) and 34 and Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.
The case has been handed over to the CCB for further investigation, sources in the police said. It is yet to be clear where the suspects brought the baby and for what price they were planning to sell it.
From the four suspects, the police have seized an Oppo, a Vivo and a Samsung mobile phone. The Maruti Swift used by the suspects was also impounded, police sources said.