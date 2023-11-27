Four, including three women, arrested for attempting to sell baby boy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four people, including three women, were arrested for attempting to sell a 20-day-old baby boy, police officials said Monday. The suspects are Kannan Raamasaami, 51; Hemalatha, 27; Sharanya, 33, from Tamil Nadu’s Erode; and 22-year-old Murugeshwari from Madurai.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), a police inspector with the Central Crime Branch’s (CCB) Organised Crime Wing (OCW), received a tip that the suspects were getting the infants from some place and selling them to childless couples for a hefty price.

The official was also informed that the suspects would be near the Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on November 24. The officials swung into action the same day and arrested the four suspects who were in a red Maruti Swift car. The officials also rescued the infant in question, a source well-placed in the CCB said.