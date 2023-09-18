Four of family injured in cylinder burst, one critical in Bengaluru

Four members of a family, including two children, were grievously injured in a cylinder blast at their residence in Vasantha Layout near Marathahalli early on Sunday morning.
The injured are Selva Nayak, 54, his wife Sudha Bai, 32, and children 15-year-old Nandita and 12-year-old Manoj.
According to the police, Nandita woke up to the smell of gas in the house around 6.45 am and frantically called out to her mother.
Sudha entered the kitchen and turned on the light, which probably worked as an ignition for the blast.
The family is originally from Chamarajanagar and were residing in Marathahalli for 15 years.
“All the four were taken to hospital and are undergoing treatment. However, Sudha Bai is in a critical condition,” a senior police officer said.