Four teams set up to probe case of mother-child electrocution in Bengaluru: K'taka Energy Minister

Bengaluru: Four independent experts will investigate the freak accident in which a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old infant died after stepping on a snapped high-tension wire in eastern Bengaluru on November 19.

This will be the third investigation into the horrific incident and is aimed at eliminating "bias" and preventing future tragedies of a similar nature, Energy Minister K J George said at a press conference on Tuesday.

While police have launched a criminal probe into the incident, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has formed an internal team to get to the root of the case.

The independent team of experts will be headed by S Sumanth, a retired director (technical) of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). It will investigate the incident from all angles as well as look into the technical aspects, George said.

Other members of the team will be B V Girish, chief engineer (electrical), RT and R&D; Prabhakar, joint director, Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), and G Ravikumar, deputy chief electrical inspector, Bengaluru East.

The minister acknowledged that it was a "peculiar" incident that needed to be thoroughly probed to determine its root cause and help take stringent action. "Identifying the root cause will help prevent such incidents in future,” he said.