Fraser Town eateries support food mela ban

Most restaurants in Fraser Town have welcomed the call for a ban on the annual Ramzan Food Mela in the locality. The Mela (festival) used to attract makeshift stalls and choke the footpaths. These eateries are instead planning to set up stalls within their premises.
Health hazards, traffic snarls and rising crimes were some reasons why members of the Fraser Town Residents’ Welfare Association, Haji Sir Ismail Sait Community Development Trust and other local committees had sought a ban.
They had submitted the memorandum to Pulakeshinagar MLA AC Srinivasa in February and also carried out a rally. “BBMP hasn’t yet given permission for the Mela. It means, no stalls can be set up on footpaths,” the local police inspector told Metrolife.
The Islamic month of Ramzan is likely to begin March 12. Local eateries share their plans for the festive season.
Mohammed Sabuddin, owner of Royal Savera Restaurant, M M Road, says the ban is appropriate because “the food mela was increasingly getting out of hand every year”. While the festival would see 60-70 stalls every year, 2023 saw a record 250 stalls spread across Mosque Road, M M Road and the bylanes. “With the amount of waste it generated, it felt unhygienic to step on the streets. People were (also) drinking on the roads,” he recalls.
This Ramzan, Sabuddin plans to set up his food stalls within the restaurant premises. His team is expecting a daily footfall of 1,000 customers and is preparing accordingly. “There is no ban on us setting up stalls within premises as long as we clean up after ourselves. We do that diligently,” he says.
Restaurants such as Savoury, Empire and Karama have similar plans. “Earlier we used to put canopies and small tables on the footpath. We’re no longer going to do that. We will instead set up live grills and other stalls in the outdoor section of our restaurant,” shares Mohammed, general manager, Savoury Restaurant.
The team is also planning some renovations to Cafe Arabica, their cafe outlet located opposite the restaurant. It is known for desserts. “We plan to open up the partial glass wall. This will allow the customers to purchase the desserts without having to enter the cafe,” he adds.
To avoid crowding on footpaths, The Deagh on M M Road will also set up stalls in its outdoor section in such a way that customers can pick up their orders and leave quickly. “Earlier we would set up canopies and chairs for the convenience of the customers,” says Tanveer Ahmed, manager.
Tanveer is confident the ban will not affect Fraser Town’s popularity. He says, “People from Chennai, Delhi and other cities come down every year. Fraser Town has become synonymous with good food. Mela or no Mela, people will come to Fraser Town during Ramzan,” he says.
Eateries like Mataam Al Tur and Taj Hotel haven’t drawn up a plan yet. “If other restaurants set up stalls outside, then we will too,” shares the manager of Mataam Al Tur.
‘Will find a new location’
Abbas Ahmed used to sell pathar ka gosht (lamb cooked on a heated stone) on the footpath at the Ramzan Food Mela. He is now scouting for a new location. “There are many people like me who work various jobs during the rest of the year but set up food stalls in Fraser Town during Ramzan to make profits. We look forward to it. This year, my friends and I are planning to set up food stalls either in Koramangala or Kammanahalli,” he says.