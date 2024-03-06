Fraser Town eateries support food mela ban

Abbas Ahmed used to sell pathar ka gosht (lamb cooked on a heated stone) on the footpath at the Ramzan Food Mela. He is now scouting for a new location. “There are many people like me who work various jobs during the rest of the year but set up food stalls in Fraser Town during Ramzan to make profits. We look forward to it. This year, my friends and I are planning to set up food stalls either in Koramangala or Kammanahalli,” he says.