Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Free medical camp in Bengaluru on October 2

The camp will be held from 9 am to 2 pm at the Ashok Group of Institutions campus on K B Chikkamuniyappa Main Road, Kammagondanahalli.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 21:59 IST

Follow Us

A free medical, surgical and blood donation camp has been organised by K B C Trust ® Ashok Group of Institutions in Jalahalli West on Gandhi Jayanti. The camp will be held from 9 am to 2 pm at the Ashok Group of Institutions campus on K B Chikkamuniyappa Main Road, Kammagondanahalli. 

The facilities include BP and sugar testing (9 am - 11 am), eye screening/ surgery (free spectacles), women’s problems, cardiac checkup/ ECG/ ECHO, general surgery (piles, hernia, kidney stone etc.), dental checkup, consultation and treatment, speech and hearing consultation, ayurveda checkup and consultation (free medicine), voluntary blood donation and general checkup. Patients must bring old medical records, the trust said. Conditions apply. Free transport facilities along the following BMTC bus routes: 271A, 271E, 271F, 271G, 271Q, R, and 273J. 

For registration and details, contact: 9880933918, 9986291049, 9108007413

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 September 2023, 21:59 IST)
Bengaluru newsmedical camp2008 Bengaluru serial blasts

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT