Free medical camp in Bengaluru on October 2

A free medical, surgical and blood donation camp has been organised by K B C Trust ® Ashok Group of Institutions in Jalahalli West on Gandhi Jayanti. The camp will be held from 9 am to 2 pm at the Ashok Group of Institutions campus on K B Chikkamuniyappa Main Road, Kammagondanahalli.
The facilities include BP and sugar testing (9 am - 11 am), eye screening/ surgery (free spectacles), women’s problems, cardiac checkup/ ECG/ ECHO, general surgery (piles, hernia, kidney stone etc.), dental checkup, consultation and treatment, speech and hearing consultation, ayurveda checkup and consultation (free medicine), voluntary blood donation and general checkup. Patients must bring old medical records, the trust said. Conditions apply. Free transport facilities along the following BMTC bus routes: 271A, 271E, 271F, 271G, 271Q, R, and 273J.
For registration and details, contact: 9880933918, 9986291049, 9108007413