Fundraiser concert this weekend

The Bangalore International Centre will host an evening of music and dance to support a non-profit working with disadvantaged children. The event called ‘The Circle of Life’ will be held on Saturday.
It will feature performances by musician siblings Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam and students from Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts. The youth from The Bangalore School of Music Chamber Orchestra, The Bangalore Chorus, and Rishi Foundation will also take the stage.
“This series showcases a wide range of performances from the fields of dance and music. The music segment will cover genres like Western classical, Carnatic, fusion, and choral music. Dance styles will encompass Bharatanatyam, contemporary fusion, and kalari,” says Anita Shet, co-founder and trustee of the Rishi Foundation.
Based in Bengaluru, the non-profit is dedicated to empowering orphaned and disadvantaged children, including those who are affected by HIV. Anita and Arun Shet started ‘The Circle of Life’ series in 2022 in memory of Rishi Shet, their teenage son who was passionate about helping vulnerable children. He was also a violinist.
All proceeds from the concert will go to the youth supported by the Rishi Foundation, added Anita.
Half an hour before the concert, an interaction will be held with some HIV-affected youth. They will talk about how they have learnt to cope with adversities in life.
On August 3, 4.30 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free. Visit rishifoundation.in to register
Published 31 July 2024, 00:34 IST