GAIL Gas launches refuel scheme for CNG vehicles

In a bid to encourage the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles in the city, GAIL Gas launched a promotional scheme to incentivise commercial vehicles on Wednesday.
The scheme, valid till December 31, provides a free CNG refuel system in different slabs for different categories of vehicles.
Gift cards
GAIL Gas has tied up with Paytm to provide CNG vehicle owners gift cards with a fixed pre-loaded amount. People can redeem these gift cards to refuel their vehicles at any of the over 100 CNG stations operated by GAIL Gas in the Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.
New CNG commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, small- and medium-load carriers, buses, and trucks, will be provided with gift cards worth Rs 14,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 75,000, respectively. New commercial taxis can also avail up to Rs 25,000 to incentivise bulk purchase of CNG vehicles.
Older commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks, and small- and medium-load carriers, can apply for retrofitment and register as CNG vehicles. Once registered within the next two months, they will also be eligible for a gift card with the relevant pre-loaded amounts, according to their slab.