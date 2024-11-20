Home
Gang creates fake job certificates to issue ESIC cards for non-beneficiaries    

The police said the suspects, all employed in various hospitals across Bengaluru, had devised the scam in 2018.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 20:50 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 20:50 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

