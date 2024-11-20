Gang creates fake job certificates to issue ESIC cards for non-beneficiaries    

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has busted a racket involved in creating fake job certificates to fraudulently issue Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) cards to non-beneficiaries.</p>.<p>Acting on leads about the operation, a team led by Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime 2, gathered details and swooped down on the suspects, resulting in the arrests.</p>.<p>The Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of the CCB arrested Sridhar, a retired army officer who was recruiting individuals for the scheme. Following his statement, the CCB also arrested Ramesh BK, 54, Chandra Kumar SH, 37, and Shivaganga, 38.</p>.<p>The police said the suspects, all employed in various hospitals across Bengaluru, had devised the scam in 2018.</p>.<p>Ramesh initially ran the operation, which was paused during the pandemic, but resumed in 2022 with Sridhar’s involvement, broadening its reach.</p>.<p>To qualify for an ESIC card, applicants must have a job with a monthly salary below Rs 21,000, allowing access to medical facilities within the ESIC network. The suspects targeted underprivileged patients visiting private hospitals, offering to obtain ESIC cards for a nominal fee. They fabricated job certificates by creating fake companies, allowing them to issue ESIC cards using fraudulent documents.</p>.<p>The police said the suspects charged each “beneficiary” Rs 500 monthly as a service fee. Through this operation, they allegedly issued 869 ESIC cards based on fake documentation.</p>