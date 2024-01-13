Bengaluru: Gaping skywalk gap throws pedestrians’ safety to the winds

Bengaluru: Residents and pedestrians in Ramamurthy Nagar are grappling with a safety dilemma after the recent partial dismantling of the only skywalk near the Outer Ring Road signal.
This crucial crosswalk’s removal has forced them to choose between inconvenient detours or braving the dangers of a busy, non-stop traffic flow.
DH’s visit to the area revealed a deserted “hanging” skywalk entrance marked only by a caution tape and a notice directing people to the Ramamurthy Nagar signal bridge. Now, pedestrians face a 250-meter detour or the hazardous option of darting across the road, jeopardising their safety.
Frustrated local residents criticise the absence of prior notice and blame the Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for neglecting to provide an alternative before disrupting a vital pedestrian link.
The impact is particularly harsh for vulnerable groups like the visually impaired, like 50-year-old Srinivasa L, who has already been injured twice while crossing the road. “They (BMRCL) should have kept an alternative ready before demolishing the skywalk,” he said.
Parents, too, feel the pinch, especially those with children attending the international school across the road.
Deenadayalan, a resident, described the struggle to reach the school with the skywalk gone. “Parents used to park the vehicle on the other side and take the skywalk to cross the road. Now, we take a longer route,” he added.
Public safety priority: BBMP
While acknowledging the BBMP’s consent to the dismantling after BMRCL consultations, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath reiterated their usual practice of constructing a new, permanent skywalk upon completion of related metro projects, citing the KR Puram skywalk as an example.
Girinath said the Bengaluru Traffic Police has been consulted to “enable the safe passage of pedestrians” and smooth traffic flow during the interim period.
Will take suitable action: BMRCL
BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan told DH that the skywalk was “dismantled” to speed up the metro project. He assures that metro authorities will take a suitable decision after looking into the technicalities.